The Bonnies raced to a 42-27 lead at the half. Brown had 14 points and Saint Joseph’s shot 61% in the second half but Saint Bonaventure shot 64% to maintain a comfortable lead.
Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph’s 74-56 on Feb. 11. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s finishes out the regular season against La Salle at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.