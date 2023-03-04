UMass beats St. Bonaventure 71-60

AMHERST, Mass. — RJ Luis’ and Rahsool Diggins scored 14 points each and Massachusetts defeated Saint Bonaventure 71-60 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.
Chad Venning finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Bonnies (14-17, 8-10). Moses Flowers added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Saint Bonaventure. Kyrell Luc also had 11 points, six assists and three steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.