UMass beats St. Bonaventure 71-60

By
March 4, 2023 at 5:33 p.m. EST

AMHERST, Mass. — RJ Luis’ and Rahsool Diggins scored 14 points each and Massachusetts defeated Saint Bonaventure 71-60 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Luis added nine rebounds for the Minutemen (15-15, 6-12 Atlantic 10 Conference). Diggins went 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. Wildens Leveque was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Chad Venning finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Bonnies (14-17, 8-10). Moses Flowers added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Saint Bonaventure. Kyrell Luc also had 11 points, six assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

