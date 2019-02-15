Robert Morris (13-13, 8-5) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (13-11, 9-4)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Robert Morris. In its last seven wins against the Colonials, St. Francis (Pa.) has won by an average of 12 points. Robert Morris’ last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2015, a 71-70 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have combined to score 46 percent percent of St. Francis (Pa.)’s points this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Robert Morris, Josh Williams, Malik Petteway and Matty McConnell have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Colonials points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Keith Braxton has made or assisted on 40 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Red Flash are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 68 points. The Colonials are 0-11 when allowing 73 or more points and 13-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 79.3.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 81.3 per game over their six-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.