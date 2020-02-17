VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 68 percent of St. Francis (Pa.)’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Robert Morris, AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s total scoring.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 34.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Robert Morris is 8-0 when it holds opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 7-12 whenever opponents shoot better than that. St. Francis (Pa.) is 9-0 when it allows 41 percent or less from the field and 8-8 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is rated 29th in the country by scoring 77.8 points per game this year. Robert Morris has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 215th.

