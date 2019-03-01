St. Francis (Pa.) (16-12, 12-5) vs. Sacred Heart (14-16, 10-7)

William Pitt Center - West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Sacred Heart. St. Francis (Pa.) has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Pioneers. Sacred Heart’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 88-78 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 49 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: King has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. King has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-5 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: St. Francis (Pa.) has won its last four road games, scoring 79.5 points, while allowing 67.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both St. Francis (Pa.) and Sacred Heart are ranked at the top of the NEC when it comes to scoring. The Red Flash are ranked second in the conference with 76.6 points per game while the Pioneers are first at 80.1 per game.

