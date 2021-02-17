SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins and Unique McLean have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 43.1 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 69.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Knights have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last five games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.