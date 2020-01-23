The Terriers evened the season series against the Colonials, who defeated St. Francis 78-52 on Jan. 9. St. Francis (9-10, 3-4) faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Saturday. Robert Morris plays Long Island University on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.