Jahlil Jenkins had 27 points for the Knights (7-13, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Joe Munden Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Elyjah Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. St. Francis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 last Tuesday.
