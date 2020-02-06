Koreem Ozier scored 16 points to lead Sacred Heart (14-10, 7-4), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Kinnon LaRose had 14 points and E.J. Anosike added 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Clarke finished with nine points.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers this season. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Sacred Heart 72-65 on Jan. 18. St. Francis (Pa.) faces Wagner on the road on Saturday. Sacred Heart plays Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

