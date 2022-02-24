Nigel Scantlebury scored a career-high 30 points for the Blue Devils (7-22, 4-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Tre Mitchell added 15 points.
The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils for the season. St. Francis defeated Central Connecticut 68-67 on Jan. 21.
