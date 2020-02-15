St. Francis totaled just 20 points in the first half, a season low and trailed 29-20 at intermission.

Jalen Gibbs had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-16, 6-7). Nana Opoku added 13 points and eight rebounds. Malik Jefferson had seven rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.) plays Robert Morris at home on Tuesday. Mount St. Mary’s matches up against Wagner on the road on Tuesday.

