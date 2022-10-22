St. Francis (Pa.) remains unbeaten in NEC after 17-13 win

Sarratt took a forward toss from Cole Doyle behind the line of scrimmage and sprinted around the right side for a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter.

LORETTO, Pa. — Elijah Sarratt raced to a 65-yard touchdown and St. Francis (Pa.) held on for a 17-13 victory over Stonehill on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Northeast Conference and collect its fifth straight win.

Perry Shelbred’s second field goal got Stonehill (3-2, 1-2) within 14-6 at halftime and Jermaine Corbett’s 1-yard score brought the Skyhawks within a point in the second half. Alex Schmoke’s 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter gave the Red Flash (5-2, 4-0) a five-point margin that would endure.