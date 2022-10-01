St. Francis (PA) rolls past Central Connecticut, 39-13

Alex Schmoke kicked a 24-yard field goal to put St. Francis in front for good four minutes into the game and the Red Flash added a first-quarter safety when Central Connecticut snapped the ball over the head of its punter. Dole hit Makai Jackson with a 29-yard touchdown pass to take a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter but threw a pick-six just before halftime when Luquay Washington returned an interception 41 yards for the Blue Devils’ only score of the first half.