Josh McGrigg started the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return and DeShields caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Silwoski near the end of the third and St. Francis (3-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 41-3.
Shemar Paul scored on a 6-yard run for Long Island’s (0-4, 0-1) lone touchdown.
Since moving to the Division I level in 2019 the Sharks are 2-16.
