St. Francis (PA) tops in-state rival Duquesne, 51-14

LORETTO, Pa. — Cole Doyle threw four touchdown passes in the first half, St. Francis of Pennsylvania built a 30-0 lead in the first half and rolled to a 51-14 victory over in-state rival Duquesne on Saturday.
Alex Schmoke kicked a 42-yard field goal to get the Red Flash on the board and Doyle hit both Elijah Sarratt and Makai Jackson with touchdown passes from 10-yards out to make it 16-0 after a quarter and added two more TD passes to Hunter Brown in the second quarter to make it 30-0 at intermission.
John Courtney added a 19-yard pick-six to start the second half and Justin Sliwoski hit Sarratt with his second TD of the game and seventh in his last three games. Jordan Jackson’s 26-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave St. Francis its second 50-point game of the season.
