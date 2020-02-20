VARYING EXPERIENCE: St. Francis (NY) has been fueled by senior leadership while Bryant has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Unique McLean, Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 69 percent of St. Francis (NY)’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen .ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Grant has connected on 35.3 percent of the 232 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: St. Francis (NY) is 0-9 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Bryant is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Bryant has lost its last seven road games, scoring 66.6 points, while allowing 75.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com