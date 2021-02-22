Troy Green had 17 points for New Orleans (5-13, 4-6 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Damion Rosser added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Rylan Bergersen had 16 points for the Bears (3-17, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Jared Chatham added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Masai Olowokere had 12 points.
The Privateers leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Central Arkansas defeated New Orleans 83-79 on Jan. 6.
