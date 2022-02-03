The Islanders have gone 8-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 15.5 assists per game led by Terrion Murdix averaging 4.0.
The Privateers are 5-0 in Southland play. New Orleans has a 5-7 record against opponents over .500.
The Islanders and Privateers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Tennyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
St. Hilaire is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 20.7 points and 1.8 steals. Troy Green is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Privateers: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.
