Saint Joseph’s (14-18, 7-12) vs. No. 2 seed Davidson (23-8, 14-4)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the A10 semifinals is up for grabs as Saint Joseph’s and Davidson match up. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 15, when the Wildcats shot 47.3 percent from the field while limiting Saint Joseph’s’s shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to an eight-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Joseph’s’ Charlie Brown, Lamarr Kimble and Chris Clover have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jon Axel Gudmundsson has directly created 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hawks are 5-18 when opponents score more than 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawks. Davidson has an assist on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three games while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Joseph’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the nation. The Davidson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 290th among Division I teams).

