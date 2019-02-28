La Salle (9-18, 7-8) vs. Saint Joseph’s (12-16, 5-10)

Michael J. Hagan ‘85 Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks for its fifth straight win over La Salle at Michael J. Hagan ‘85 Arena. The last victory for the Explorers at Saint Joseph’s was a 71-63 win on March 9, 2014.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Charlie Brown is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Lamarr Kimble is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 16.1 points per game. The Explorers are led by Pookie Powell, who is averaging 16.2 points.

POTENT POOKIE: Powell has connected on 34.4 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: La Salle is 0-13 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: La Salle has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

CAREFUL HAWKS: The diligent Saint Joseph’s offense has turned the ball over on just 13.8 percent of its possessions, the lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.3 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover.

