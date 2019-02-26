Saint Joseph’s (11-16, 4-10) vs. Fordham (11-16, 2-12)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s looks for its third straight win over Fordham at Rose Hill Gym. Fordham’s last win at home against the Hawks came on Feb. 15, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Fordham’s Nick Honor has averaged 16 points while Antwon Portley has put up 11.9 points. For the Hawks, Charlie Brown has averaged 19.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jared Bynum has put up 11.3 points and 4.6 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Honor has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Rams are 7-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-16 when they fall shy of that total. The Hawks are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 4-16 whenever opponents exceed 64 points.

COLD SPELLS: Saint Joseph’s has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 66.3 points and allowing 76.8 points during those contests. Fordham has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 59.9 points while giving up 71.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s has committed a turnover on just 13.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Division I teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 9.3 times per game this season.

