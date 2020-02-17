LEADING THE CHARGE: Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Kellan Grady have led the Wildcats. Gudmundsson has averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Grady has put up 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Cameron Brown and Lorenzo Edwards. Brown has averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Edwards has put up 7.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

A10 IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 79.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for six field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-21 this year when it scores 83 points or fewer and 4-0 when it scores at least 84.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Wildcats are 2-11 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Davidson and Saint Joseph’s are ranked at the top of the A10 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Wildcats are ranked first in the conference with 9.5 3-pointers made per game this season, including 11.4 per game over their last five. The Hawks are ranked second among all A10 teams and have made 9.1 3-pointers per game this year.

