Saint Joseph’s (11-15, 4-9) vs. UMass (9-17, 2-11)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks revenge on Saint Joseph’s after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Feb. 2, when the Hawks created 18 UMass turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a two-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass’ Luwane Pipkins has averaged 16.6 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists while Carl Pierre has put up 11.4 points. For the Hawks, Charlie Brown has averaged 19.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while Jared Bynum has put up 11.3 points and 4.6 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Brown has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. Brown has 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64.4 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Minutemen have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. UMass has 47 assists on 71 field goals (66.2 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Joseph’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the nation. The UMass defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 266th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.