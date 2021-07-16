Vetrone began his coaching career 1985 as an assistant at his alma mater, LIU-Post. He later worked as an assistant at FDU and California-Irvine.
He also coached at the high school level and served as an NBA scout with the Los Angeles Clippers. Before Rutgers, Vetrone was a player development consultant with the Canarias Basketball Academy in Spain for the 2013-14 season.
He was the head coach at FDU from 2009-13.
