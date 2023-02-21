St. John's beats UConn for first time in 11 years

HARTFORD, Conn. — Danielle Patterson and Kadaja Bailey each scored 20 points and St. John’s beat No. 4 UConn 69-64 in Hartford on Tuesday night.
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 18 points while Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards each had 14 for UConn (24-5, 16-2), which was looking to secure a share of its 29th regular-season conference title.
St. John’s led the game for more than 28 minutes and by as much as nine points in the first half.
UConn had a chance to tie it late, but Caroline Ducharme missed her short jumper badly and Jayla Everett hit a baseline jumper to extend the lead to four points.
UConn was then forced to foul and Bailey hit four key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
No. 7 MARYLAND 96, No. 6 IOWA 68
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and Iowa their worst loss of the season.
Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), who held Iowa — the nation’s top-scoring and best-shooting team — to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage (34.8%).
Briggs was the primary defender on Clark, who had 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season. Gabbie Marshall made five 3s and scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (22-6, 14-3).
No. 15 VILLANOVA 67, DEPAUL 64
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Maddy Siegrist scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Christina Dalce broke Villanova’s single-season record for blocks with 66 and the Wildcats held off DePaul.
Lucy Olsen made two free throws with three seconds left in the third quarter to give Villanova (24-5, 15-3 Big East) a 56-42 lead. But the Wildcats only made two field goals in the opening nine minutes of the fourth quarter as DePaul used a 18-5 run to get within 61-60 with 2:01 left.
Siegrist made four straight free throws in the final minute and Brooke Mullin added a basket with 16 seconds left for a seven-point lead.
Aneesah Morrow had 29 points and 19 rebounds for DePaul (15-14, 8-10).
