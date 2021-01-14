UNBEATEN WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Golden Eagles are 1-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Storm have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. St. John’s has 44 assists on 82 field goals (53.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Marquette has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic St. John’s offense has averaged 76 possessions per game this season, ranking the Red Storm 18th nationally. Marquette has not been as uptempo as the Red Storm and is averaging only 67.6 possessions per game (ranked 266th).
