STEPPING UP: St. John’s’ Julian Champagnie has averaged 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Posh Alexander has put up 11.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals. For the Friars, David Duke has averaged 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists while Nate Watson has put up 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVID: Duke has connected on 40.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. St. John’s has an assist on 51 of 79 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three contests while Providence has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.2 points per game.
