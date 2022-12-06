St. John's (NY) hosts DePaul following Johnson's 27-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-1)
The Blue Demons are 2-0 on the road. DePaul averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.
The Red Storm and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Montez Mathis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for St. John’s (NY).
Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 17.4 points for DePaul.
