St. John's (NY) plays No. 23 Iowa State on 8-game win streak

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s (NY) will attempt to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over No. 23 Iowa State. The Cyclones have gone 4-0 in home games. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 7.7.

The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. St. John’s (NY) ranks second in the Big East with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 8.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.

David Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 15.3 points for St. John’s (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

