St. John's (NY) plays No. 23 Iowa State on 8-game win streak

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (6-1)
The Red Storm play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. St. John’s (NY) ranks second in the Big East with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Soriano averaging 8.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Iowa State.
David Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 15.3 points for St. John’s (NY).
