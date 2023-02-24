St. John's (NY) Red Storm and the No. 18 UConn Huskies play in New York City, New York

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (21-7, 10-7 Big East) vs. St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-12, 7-11 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 UConn Huskies and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm square off in New York City, New York. The Red Storm are 10-1 in non-conference play. St. John’s (NY) leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm with 11.9 rebounds.

The Huskies have an 11-0 record against non-conference oppponents. UConn leads the Big East with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Red Storm. Dylan Addae-Wusu is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Sanogo is shooting 58.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

