St. John's (NY) visits Providence following Hopkins' 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (11-5, 1-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (13-3, 5-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points in Providence’s 73-61 victory over the UConn Huskies.

The Friars are 9-0 on their home court. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hopkins averaging 7.1.

The Red Storm have gone 1-4 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) ranks second in the Big East scoring 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Joel Soriano averaging 10.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Hopkins is averaging 16.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Providence.

Advertisement

Andre Curbelo is averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article