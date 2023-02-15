St. John's outlasts DePaul in double-overtime 92-83

Jalen Terry hit a 3-pointer, his only points of the night, with four seconds left in regulation left to give DePaul the lead at 79-76. But Addae-Wusu responded with a 3-pointer with .5 remaining. DePaul threw the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, allowing St John’s to inbound the ball under the DePaul basket. But Jones missed from the baseline to send game into overtime. The teams went a combined 1 of 13 from the floor in the first overtime that ended tied at 83.