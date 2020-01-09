Hampton has been at St. John’s since 2002, working closely under Blankmeyer while playing key roles on the field as a coach and in recruiting. He has helped lead the Red Storm to 10 NCAA tournament appearances, including a trip to the super regionals in 2012.

“I spent a long time learning from the best in Coach Blankmeyer and I am confident that the work we’ve put into this program together will continue to manifest itself in our product on the field,” Hampton said in a statement Thursday issued by the university.

Hampton is a 1994 graduate of Clemson, where he was an All-American third baseman as a senior before being a fourth-round draft pick of Cincinnati. After his playing career ended due to injury, the Colorado Springs, Colorado, native spent the 1999 season as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater. He was the hitting coach at West Virginia for two seasons before joining Blankmeyer’s staff at St. John’s.