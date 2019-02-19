St. John’s (19-7, 7-6) vs. Providence (14-12, 4-9)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s seeks revenge on Providence after dropping the first matchup in New York. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Friars outshot St. John’s 39.6 percent to 37 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 70-56 victory.

STEPPING UP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 16.4 points and eight rebounds while Nate Watson has put up 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Red Storm, Shamorie Ponds has averaged 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while LJ Figueroa has put up 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

SHAMORIE CAN SHOOT: Ponds has connected on 36.4 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Friars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Storm. Providence has an assist on 40 of 65 field goals (61.5 percent) across its previous three outings while St. John’s has assists on 32 of 65 field goals (49.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best rate among all Division I teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season and just eight times per game over their last three games.

