St. John’s announced Wednesday that the Nov. 7 game will be in Minneapolis, the first college football game to be staged at the NFL home of the Minnesota Vikings. This will be the 90th edition in a series that first began in 1901, potentially the last meeting between the two schools. St. Thomas, which will be ousted from the MIAC after the 2020-21 school year for competitive reasons, has applied to the NCAA to become a Division I institution.