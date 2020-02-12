St. Thomas moved its home games in the rivalry to Allianz Field in 2019 and to Target Field in 2017. Last year at the Major League Soccer stadium, a crowd of 19,508 was counted. Two years before that at the Major League Baseball venue, the attendance was announced at 37,355, then a record for a Division III game.
Six of the eight largest crowds recorded in Division III have been games between the Tommies and Johnnies. Last year, Cortland and Ithaca set the all-time record at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with announced attendance of 45,161.
