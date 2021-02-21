BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Mary’s’ Tommy Kuhse has averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 assists while Matthias Tass has put up 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 17.3 points and 7.6 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Waves have given up only 74.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 78.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has accounted for 20 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Pepperdine is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

STREAK STATS: Saint Mary’s has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 58.3 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Saint Mary’s defense has held opponents to 63.2 points per game, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Pepperdine has given up an average of 74.1 points through 19 games (ranking the Waves 242nd).

