Saint Mary’s (18-10, 9-4) vs. San Diego (17-11, 6-7)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Mary’s looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. Saint Mary’s has won by an average of 16 points in its last 10 wins over the Toreros. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Jan. 30, 2014, a 61-43 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Diego’s Isaiah Pineiro has averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds while Olin Carter III has put up 16.1 points. For the Gaels, Jordan Ford has averaged 21.8 points while Malik Fitts has put up 16 points and 7.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Isaiah Wright has made or assisted on 42 percent of all San Diego field goals over the last five games. Wright has accounted for 18 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Toreros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. San Diego has an assist on 48 of 73 field goals (65.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Saint Mary’s has assists on 26 of 69 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The San Diego defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

