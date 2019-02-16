Rider (13-13, 8-6) vs. St. Peter’s (6-18, 3-9)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to extend St. Peter’s’s conference losing streak to seven games. St. Peter’s’ last MAAC win came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 74-72 on Jan. 22. Rider beat Monmouth by nine at home in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Davauhnte Turner is putting up 16.6 points to lead the way for the Peacocks. Samuel Idowu has paired with Turner and is accounting for 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Broncs are led by Stevie Jordan, who is averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan has connected on 34.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Peter’s is 0-14 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 61.

COLD SPELLS: Rider has dropped its last four road games, scoring 74 points and allowing 80.8 points during those contests. St. Peter’s has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 55.7 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rider defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Broncs 22nd among Division I teams. St. Peter’s has turned the ball over on 24 percent of its possessions (ranking the Peacocks 349th, nationally).

