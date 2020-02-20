LEADING THE CHARGE: KC Ndefo is averaging 7.5 points, five rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the charge for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is also a big contributor, accounting for 8.4 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap, who is averaging 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.POTENT PAULY: In 23 games this year, Manhattan’s Paulicap has shot 48.9 percent.

AD

FLOOR SPACING: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 145 3-pointers and connected on 29 percent of them, and is 10 for 34 over his last five games.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Peacocks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has an assist on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) across its previous three games while St. Peter’s has assists on 35 of 80 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is rated first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Peacocks have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com