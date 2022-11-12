St. Thomas clinches share of Pioneer League title

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Shawn Shipman carried it 31 times for 168 yards and a touchdown and St. Thomas (Minn.) rushed for 274 yards in a 23-0 victory over Stetson on Saturday to clinch a share of the Pioneer League championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight St. Thomas (9-1, 7-0) won its ninth straight since a 44-13 opening loss at Southern Utah, and 37 straight regular-season games at home.

Cade Sexauer threw it across the field to a wide-open Matthew Rink for a 10-yard touchdown and a 23-0 lead.

Sexauer added 13 carries for 60 yards and a score for St. Thomas (9-1, 7-0), which plays Butler next Saturday. Sexauer also was 8-of-17 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The St. Thomas defense intercepted Brady Meitz two times and held Stetson to 11 first downs and 113 total yards.

Meitz was 13 of 29 for 75 yards Stetson (3-6, 1-5), which also lost a fumble.

