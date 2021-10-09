Valpo (1-5, 1-2) scored its only touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Ben Nimz to Braden Contreras that cut the St. Thomas lead to seven with under 6:30 remaining.
The Tommies intercepted Nimz on Valpo’s next possession then ran out the final 4:47 with 11 consecutive running plays, twice converting on third down and once on fourth.
—-
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25