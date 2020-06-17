St. Thomas, a private Catholic institution of about 6,000 undergraduate students in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been ejected from its Division III league for competitive reasons. St. Thomas will play its final season in the 100-year-old Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference during the 2020-21 school year. If the NCAA approves, the Summit League will be the primary home for the Tommies in all sports but football and hockey.
___
More AP college sports coverage: https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.