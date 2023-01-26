St. Thomas hosts Mayo and South Dakota State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-9, 6-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-9, 4-5 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the Saint Thomas Tommies after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 76-61 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies are 9-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 5-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 6-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mayo averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Mayo averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Matt Dentlinger is shooting 56.6% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

