St. Thomas hosts Mitchell and UMKC

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-6, 4-2 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (6-11, 2-2 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -2; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 23 points in UMKC’s 74-71 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-3 in home games. UMKC averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tommies have gone 4-2 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Parker Bjorklund averaging 1.8.

The Kangaroos and Tommies square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 18.2 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Andrew Rohde is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

