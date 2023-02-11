St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC’s 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Tommies have gone 10-2 in home games. St. Thomas ranks sixth in the Summit with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Will Engels averaging 7.0.

The Kangaroos are 7-6 in Summit play. UMKC is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 13.3 points. Andrew Rohde is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Allen is averaging 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

