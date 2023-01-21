St. Thomas plays Western Illinois following Bjorklund's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-8, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-8, 3-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -1.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Parker Bjorklund scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 81-69 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Leathernecks are 6-2 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks second in the Summit with 14.2 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.4.

The Tommies are 4-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Advertisement

Andrew Rohde is averaging 14.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 14.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article