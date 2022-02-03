The Kangaroos are 8-3 on their home court. UMKC is third in the Summit with 12.9 assists per game led by Gilyard averaging 2.9.
The Tommies are 2-6 in conference games. St. Thomas scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.
The Kangaroos and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Gilyard is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.
Riley Miller is averaging 16.4 points for the Tommies. Anders Nelson is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.
Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 24.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.