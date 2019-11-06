The first black coach at Vanderbilt, Stackhouse was a Memphis Grizzlies assistant last season and played in the NBA for 18 years.

Saben Lee added 21 points and Clevon Brown added 15 for the Commodores (1-0).

The game was tied at 44 early in the second half before the Commodores started to pull away.

The Stackhouse era got off to a rousing start with the Commodores seizing an 11-0 lead, including three straight 3-pointers to open the game.

Southeast Missouri answered with a 16-2 run, sending the teams into halftime tied at 32.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 15 points as the junior guard hit 6 of 9 from the floor. Quatarrius Wilson had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The first 1,000 fans were given “Stack’s House” T-shirts to celebrate Stackhouse’s arrival.

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen was in the crowd watching as his son, Scotty Jr., made his Vanderbilt debut, starting at point guard as a freshman. Pippen had a game-high six assists and seven points.

Vanderbilt won its 13th straight home opener.

BIG PICTURE

Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks suffered their 22nd consecutive loss to an SEC team. Their only win came during the 1924-25 season against Arkansas.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores got a much-needed win, getting off to a fresh start under their new coach.

UP NEXT

Southeast Missouri State: Plays its home opener against Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1) on Sunday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Texas AM-Corpus Christi, a Southland Conference team that went 14-18 last year, on Monday.

