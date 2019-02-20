KENNESAW, Ga. — Kendall Stafford had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as North Alabama got past Kennesaw State 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Jamari Blackmon had 18 points for North Alabama (9-19, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Kendarius Smith added eight assists. Emanuel Littles had nine rebounds for the road team.

Tyler Hooker had 20 points and three blocks for the Owls (5-23, 2-11). Danny Lewis added 13 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Bobby Parker was held to 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Owls’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Owls for the season. North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 76-71 on Jan. 24. North Alabama faces Stetson on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.