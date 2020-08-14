Among the initial gifts were a $350,000 commitment from Stafford and his wife Kelly. Stafford played with the Bulldogs from 2006-08 and has been with the Detroit Lions since he was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.
Smart and his wife Mary Beth pledged $150,000 toward the program.
Both commitments are part of larger gifts from both couples that are still being finalized.
